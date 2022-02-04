Vermilion Advantage partnering up with Monyok Leadership to challenge next generation

Vermilion County, Ill. (WCIA)

This year, Vermilion Advantage has partnered with Annie Monyok from Monyok Leadership. Annie and Nicole have changed it up – Same goal. New approach.

Commitment:

38 hour of “classroom”, attendance required at 4 of 5 classes

Required attendance at day and a half local retreat.

12 hours of mentorship, 100% completion required

80 hours of community service, 100% completion required

Leadership Tomorrow is a community leadership program with the mission to equip and challenge the next generation to get involved and shape the future and direction of the community’s potential. We are now taking applications through April 15th.

The program was created in 1986 to assist emerging community leaders preparing for leadership positions in local government and community affairs. Community leaders stand up and face the complex issues of today’s world while thoughtfully planning for future generations. Leadership Tomorrow has developed leaders in this courageous pursuit for more than 30 years. Participants can expect to: Receive community leadership development through mentoring; Establish a strong network of professional relationships; Cultivate a commitment to get involved in the community; Build pride in Vermilion County.

Commitment to join one community, philanthropic, or social board, or commitment to run for public office upon graduation. Meet the first Friday of every month, June through November. Check out the website for more information or apply online today! Applications accepted now through April 15.

Vermilion Advantage

217-442-6201

15 N Walnut St

Danville, IL 61832

http://www.facebook.com/vermilionadvantage