Veggie Sloppy Joes with The WheelHouse

Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re making veggie sloppy joes, a healthy-ish choice for your upcoming “Big Game” party!

UPCOMING EVENTS:
C-U COMEDY AND WHEELHOUSE TEAM UP FOR A SHOW FEB. 8TH

VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL

3 Course Menu for $29 Per Person. Wine Pairing $15 (Includes 3 wines and a glass of Champagne)

Choice of 1 of the following smalls

~Smoked Chorizo, Stewed Peppers, Beer Cheese and Grilled WheelHouseMade Focaccia

~Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Hazelnuts, Cream Fraiche, Micro Greens

~Mediterranean Salad: Greens, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Onion, Feta, Lacto-Fermented Tomatoes

Choice of 1 of the Following Mains

Pan Seared Trout, Lemon Dijon Buerre Blanc, Cahokia Rice with Vegetables and Greens

Beef Bourginone: Willow Creek Farm Beef, Mushrooms, Candy Onion, Carrots, Celery, Turnip, Thyme, Parsley, & Garlic served on Grilled Bread

Blue Hopi Corn Gnocchi, Mushroom Bolognese, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Grilled Garlic and Herb Focaccia

And 1 of our desserts

