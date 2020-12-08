Variety of driving opportunities within Marvin Keller Trucking

Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)

The trucking industry is one of the most demanding industries out there. You don’t really think about it until you are actually in the industry. The drivers haul goods all over the world which keeps things running, which is very rewarding. After working at MK for almost 2 years, I have realized that there is a lot of skill that goes into being a trucker.

And they have to navigate a lot of risks while being OTR. I have been more appreciative of all truck drivers and the people that work in this industry.

We are more family-oriented. I have deep family roots within the company. My grandpa started the business in 1965. Now my uncle and dad run it. On the other side of the family, my papa is a trucker and has been trucking with MK for over 13 years now.

We are a smaller company than most carriers but that is what truly makes us different. We treat drivers with respect. Our slogan is more respect per mile. We get to know them personally rather than treating them like they are a number. As a company we are dedicated to safety. We have all the latest education and training. Our trucks are equipped with the latest technology. Our trucks have predictive cruise, artificial intelligence, and roll over stability. All of our drivers are trained within the Smiths System. We are a certified training center. We offer a variety of driving options. From the traditional, we have 5 and a half days out, 4 days on 4 days off, and extended tours which included extra pay. Overall goal is to give them different options to provide them with more home-time.

We also created an app for our drivers. The app designed to improve communication between our drivers by providing note taking remarks and personal direct messaging. Within the app, our drivers can view their previous, current, and future load details right from their phones. Our app also allows our drivers to receive personal achievement awards like badges, milestones, and our very own pro points system.

We are offering $4,000 Driver Referral Bonus through the end of the year. Refer a driver and get paid.

Marvin Keller Trucking

217-728-9800

1500 West Pointe Way

Sullivan, IL 61951