Valuable training for first responders with working dogs from University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Caroline Tonozzi, a veterinarian boarded in small animal emergency and critical care and who is the head of that service at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, joins us with details on their partnership with the Illinois Police Academy.

Here’s more from the U of I Veterinary Teaching Hospital:

At the end of last month Dr. Tonozzi delivered an in-service training at the Illinois Police Academy for officers who partner with a K9 officer. The training covered first aid, triage, CPR, naloxone administration for opioid exposure, and how to manage injuries in the field, including heat-related illness, hemorrhage, trauma, and a potentially deadly stomach emergency called bloat.







There was also a short session on canine dentistry from Dr. Katie Kling, a boarded veterinary dentist.





In non-COVID times these are a one-day event, but last month’s training was spread out over 3 days, 4 hours per day, 20 officers per session. With COVID restrictions we were limited on how to present the material, therefore it was delivered by mix of power point and hands on options for the handlers.





Our faculty have been delivering these trainings for first responders with working dogs since 2017.

More information about this history can be found here: https://vetmed.illinois.edu/k9-officer-down-fund/