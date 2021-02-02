Valentines, Lincoln’s birthday, Maple Sugar Days just a few of the many activities with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Museum of the Grand Prairie, part of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District continues to offer a wide range of virtual and contactless programming to community during the pandemic. These include:

-2 Free Craft & Activity Bags Being Given away on the front porch of our museum on Tuesday, February 9th from 1-3 pm or while supplies last. One bag will have a Valentine’s Day theme and one will have an Abraham Lincoln theme since his 212th birthday is coming up. Bags will also include a free child-sized mask.



-Live Streamed programs coming up on the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Thursday, February 11th at 7 pm we will host a virtual edition of our popular Maple Sugar Days program. Learn about the history and science behind maple sugaring as well as how you can tap maple trees in your own backyard to process your own maple syrup.

Friday, February 12th at 10 am we will host a special guest. Mary Lincoln, portrayed by Pam Brown, will virtually join us to discuss her experiences with the Lincoln family during their time in the White House and help us celebrate Abe Lincoln’s 212th birthday.

Lastly, we will host another program in our annual Garden Speaker Series. With the large amount of time everyone is spending at home these days, the theme for this year’s Garden Speaker Series is “How-To at Home” with programs focusing on how to garden in various ways within your own home. Thursday, February 18th, Ken Robertson, Illinois Natural History Survey and Jack Zinnen, U of I Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences, will present an engaging virtual program titled “How-To Use the Diversity of Native Plants in your Garden.”



-We also continue to encourage the community to visit forest preserves to participate in the CCFPD Snowflake Search. 30 beautifully painted snowflakes are hidden in 6 forest preserves across the county along with fun facts related to winter. We encourage the public to take photos of their snowflake find and post them to social media using #CCFPDSnowflakeSearch

The Museum of the Grand Prairie has worked for over 50 years to ensure visitors of all ages and backgrounds can have a meaningful connection with their history. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District continues to protect Champaign County’s natural and cultural resources and inspire people to care for, enjoy, and explore their natural world.

We are an accredited institution with the American Alliance of Museums. Of the nations 30,000-35,000 museums, only around 3% are accredited institutions and this level of professionalism is something we work hard to maintain. CCFPD operates as the county’s best resource to escape to nature and appreciate our natural and cultural world.