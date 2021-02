Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sun Singer is back open for retail, carryout, curbside, indoor and heated tent seating, as well as ONLINE ORDERING available thru Sun Singer’s website www.sunsingerwines.com

Reservations strongly recommended

Valentine’s Weekend February 12-14….make sure to grab a Sparkling Wine (Illinois Sparkling Co. Brut Ombre Rose)!

Oyster week will start on February 15th and go thru the 20th.