Utilize fall colors to set stage in selling your home

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Main Place Real Estate shares tips on getting your house ready to sell this fall.

•Fall is a great time to sell with lots of curb appeal.

It’s a great time to create curb appeal! It’s effortless and affordable to create seasonal curb appeal by staging the front steps and entry with gold, yellow and orange mums, pumpkins and gourds.

•More serious buyers:

Come autumn, serious buyers often feel the pressure to make their move before the bad weather hits and holidays begin.

•Virtual Tours and Matterport make selling your dream home a realty during Covid. This is technology that allows us to get a true virtual tour of the property and then allows people to click on it and feel like a walk-through.

Main Place Real Estate

101 S Main Street, Suite 103

Decatur, IL 62523