Urbana’s Stone Creek Church plans ‘Big Give’

Saturday, November 20, Stone Creek Church in Urbana is once again holding their annual “Big Give” campaign. This year, turkeys and Meijer gift cards are being provided, and participants can also sign up for a time to shop with a Stone Creek representative at Meijer.

The Big Give will take place at Stone Creek Church located at: 2502 S. Race Street, Urbana IL 61801. If you would like more information, email them at thebiggive@stonecreekwired.com. Or you can visit Stone Creek’s website or Facebook page.

If you are unable to attend in-person, there are a limited number of delivery options available. Please only sign up for delivery if you can not pick up your turkey yourself, so that they can leave these slots for the most vulnerable.