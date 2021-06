When Urbana Park District closed Crystal Lake Park for renovations in 2019, little did they know it would be two years until they were able to open again. Thankfully, the work is complete and Illinois is opening up again post-Covid, meaning hikers and boaters are once again able to enjoy the water and the woods.

Some of the renovations include a new dock and kayak launch (which is handicapped accessible), and both paddle boat and kayak rentals are available. For more details, click here.