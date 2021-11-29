Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Want to support your local Urbana small businesses while competing to win a gift card to your favorite Urbana small business? Join us by promoting Urbana small businesses on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram the week of November 28 – December 4, 2021. The more categories you complete the more entries in the gift card drawing you will get.

Urbana Shop Local Week

Nov 28 – Dec 4

https://www.urbanaillinois.us/shoplocal

• A photo of your visit to the Urbana small business, your photo can include a selfie of you at the business, a purchase you made at the business, or you and friends/family having a great time at the business.

• The name of the small business.

• The category of your photo. (eg. my favorite Urbana restaurant)

• Our hashtag #iShopUrbana202

• Must tag a city’s social media page.

o Twitter: @CityofUrbana

o Facebook: @CityofUrbana

o Instagram: @CityofUrbana

