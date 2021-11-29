Urbana Shop Local Week

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Want to support your local Urbana small businesses while competing to win a gift card to your favorite Urbana small business? Join us by promoting Urbana small businesses on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram the week of November 28 – December 4, 2021. The more categories you complete the more entries in the gift card drawing you will get.

Urbana Shop Local Week
Nov 28 – Dec 4
https://www.urbanaillinois.us/shoplocal

• A photo of your visit to the Urbana small business, your photo can include a selfie of you at the business, a purchase you made at the business, or you and friends/family having a great time at the business.
• The name of the small business.
• The category of your photo. (eg. my favorite Urbana restaurant)
• Our hashtag #iShopUrbana202
• Must tag a city’s social media page.
o Twitter: @CityofUrbana
o Facebook: @CityofUrbana
o Instagram: @CityofUrbana

City of Urbana
400 S. Vine St.
Urbana, IL 61801

