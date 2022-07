Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Urbana School District #116 is having a Support Staff Job Fair on July 26 at Urbana Middle School from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and from 4 – 6 p.m.

Urbana School District is hiring for several positions, including teaching assistants, substitutes, lunchroom supervisors and more. A college degree is not required for most jobs.



https://usd116.org/employment/