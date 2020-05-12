Urbana Park District’s Backyard BioBlitz 2020

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

See what’s living in your backyard!

What is living outside your home? How many species can you find?

As we shelter-in-place, let’s find out what else is living right outside! This project, sponsored by the Urbana Park District, is for anyone in Champaign and surrounding counties. All you have to do is start observing plants and animals outside your window or in your yard.

You can observe or record any species (native, ornamental, or non-native) at any time, but each week of the CU Backyard BioBlitz is themed to help narrow your focus.

May 10-16: Birds

May 17-23: Bugs and other invertebrates

May 24-30: Mammals, reptiles and amphibians

This project is using iNaturalist to record the species we find.

Download the app at the following links:

For iPhone / iPad

For Android

On your computer