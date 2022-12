Urbana, IL (WCIA) The first day of winter is fast approaching. Urbana Park District is inviting you to join them for their Winter Solstice celebration.

Winter Solstice Celebration.

• December 17

• 4-7 p.m.

• Anita Purves Nature Center, 1505 N. Broadway, Urbana

• FREE!

People still need to call to reserve their spot.

• Call (217) 384-4062 so the park district has enough supplies