Urbana Park District to host virtual job fair

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana Park District is hosting virtual job fair on March 26.

Friday, March 26, 2021

03:00 PM – 06:00 PM

Sign up for one, 45-minute Zoom session to see what park district job is right for you! Part time and seasonal offerings!

Managers from aquatics, operations, wellness and recreation will be available to answer questions from prospective job-seekers. Sign up for one, 45-minute session between 3 – 6 p.m.

The event is free, but you need to sign up so Urbana Park District can send a Zoom link for the workshop. Register online or call the park district at (217) 367-1544.