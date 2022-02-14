Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
The Urbana Park District is ready to have a little fun this winter with a Trivia game via zoom.
People age 50 and better can match wits with each other for free and online this winter.
Age-friendly online trivia is back and on Zoom.
Answer questions about historic events, movies, toys, TV, fashion and music.
The games will run from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on:
- February 28
- March 28
- April 25
People will need a second device, be it a tablet, smart phone or a second window on the home computer when playing trivia.
While free, people need to sign up in order to receive the Zoom link.
Call the park district at (217) 367-1544 to reserve a slot and get the Zoom link.
Details can be found here.