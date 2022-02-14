Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana Park District is ready to have a little fun this winter with a Trivia game via zoom.

People age 50 and better can match wits with each other for free and online this winter.

Age-friendly online trivia is back and on Zoom.

Answer questions about historic events, movies, toys, TV, fashion and music.

The games will run from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on:

February 28

March 28

April 25

People will need a second device, be it a tablet, smart phone or a second window on the home computer when playing trivia.

While free, people need to sign up in order to receive the Zoom link.

Call the park district at (217) 367-1544 to reserve a slot and get the Zoom link.

Details can be found here.