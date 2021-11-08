Urbana Park District to host 54th annual Turkey Trot

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
It’s the 54th annual Turkey Trot with the Urbana Park District!
LET’S START WITH THE BASICS: WHEN AND WHERE WILL THE TURKEY TROT TAKE PLACE?
• Thanksgiving Morning
• Crystal Lake Park
• Sign in begins at 8 a.m.
• The one mile run/walk/roll starts at 9
• First 800 finishers get a ribbon
• Stick around for door prizes afterward!
Masks are required.
WHILE THE TURKEY TROT IS FREE, PEOPLE CAN DONATE TO A WORTHY CAUSE. TELL US ABOUT IT.
• Free event but donate to the Urbana Park District Youth Scholarship Fund
• Helps offset costs of camps for kids.
• Allows more kids the chance to attend park district programs and camps
FIRST 800 FINISHERS GET THE RIBBON SWAG, BUT PEOPLE CAN ALSO PURCHASE TURKEY TROT T-SHIRTS, RIGHT?
• Purchase in person at Phillips Recreation Center
• On day of the race at Crystal Lake Park