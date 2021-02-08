Urbana Park District putting call out for lifeguards

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Believe it or not, the weather will warm up, and we’ll all want to jump in the pool. Urbana Park District is looking to hire people to be life guards at the Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center for the summer season and to work now at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center.

Joining us today is Leslie Radice, Urbana Park District Aquatics Manager to talk about a great, fun and needed job in our community.

First of all, is Urbana Park District going to have a summer pool season?

• We always follow public health guidelines

• If public health says we can open the pool, and covid-19 numbers are encouraging at the moment, we hope to have a summer pool season

• But, no matter what, we need lifeguards for our indoor pool now, and we need lots of lifeguards this summer

What do you offer at the indoor pool right now?

• Lap swim

• Water aerobics

• Facility rentals for parties

• Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center follows all covid-19 safety guidelines

If people want to find out more about being a life guard, what’s the first step?

• Go to urbanaparks.org/jobs and fill out an applications

• Or call (217) 367-1544 and ask for Jennifer and say you want to find out more about being a life guard, or e-mail her at jrnierenhausen@urbanaparks.org