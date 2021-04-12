Urbana Park District offering summer yoga, Zumba and tai chi

Urbana Park District is offering a variety of programs to promote fitness this summer, both inside and outside. These programs will be in person, and will follow all covid-19 safety protocols. Masks are required inside all UPD facilities.

• FREE Yoga in the Park Saturdays June 12 – August 21, Meadowbrook Park
• FREE Zumba in the Park select Saturdays in June, July and August at Meadowbrook Park
• FREE Tai Chi in the Park select Tuesdays in June, July and August at Meadowbrook Park

For more information, check out the park district’s program guide online at UrbanaParks.org, or call the park district at (217) 367-1544.

