Urbana Park District making dramatic changes throughout city

The Urbana Park District has been busy lately. Very busy. From fundraising for a new construction project to renovating a park that has been beloved for decades, there is plenty to be excited about in Urbana. Today, Executive Director Tim Bartlett joined us to talk about three specific items on the UPD to-do list.

  • Crystal Lake Park transformation
  • Work happening at Blair Park
  • New Health and Wellness Center

For more information on these projects and more, visit the Urbana Park District online.

