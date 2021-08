Urbana Park District kicks off youth soccer programs

Sharkey’s Fall Soccer – age 4 to kindergarten

• August 30 – October 7

• Fun way to learn soccer

• Practice and games at various Urbana Parks – parents can register their preferred park

• Early bird discount if you register by August 16!

Youth soccer for grades 1-8

• Kids learn soccer rules, sportsmanship and value to teamwork.

• Grades 1-2 will be at various parks in Urbana – please list park preference when registering

• Grades 3-8 will be at soccer fields at Brookens – 1776 E. Washington Street

• Register by August 16!

UPD is always looking for volunteer coaches. They also need paid soccer officials. Go to https://www.urbanaparks.org/jobs to sign up to be a soccer referee or call (217) 367-1544 if you want to volunteer for the soccer programs.