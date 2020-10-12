Urbana Park District hosts virtual Turkey Trot this time around

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

The Urbana Park District has made the difficult decision to make this year’s Turkey Trot a virtual event. Elsie Hedgspeth, Outreach and Wellness Manager at Urbana Park District, says Covid-19 has caused the organization to make a few adjustments.

How will the 2020 Turkey Trot work?

Run anytime between November 1 and November 26.
• You can run at park district parks or wherever you find the space.
• Share your virtual Turkey Trot photos to our special Turkey Trot Facebook page!
• Follow Urbana Park District on Facebook for more information.

Can you get a Turkey Trot t-shirt this year?

• Turkey Trot t-shirts are on sale at Phillips Recreations Center October 30 – November 25.
• $10 for youth, $12-$14 for adults.
• Buy in person at Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton, Urbana.

Are donations still being accepted?

• The Turkey Trot is free, but we take donations to the Urbana Park District Youth Scholarship Fund.
• Fund helps offset the cost for kids to attend our summer camps.
• While purchasing your Turkey Trot T-shirt a Phillips Recreation Center, feel free to donate to the scholarship fund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon