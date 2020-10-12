Urbana Park District hosts virtual Turkey Trot this time around

The Urbana Park District has made the difficult decision to make this year’s Turkey Trot a virtual event. Elsie Hedgspeth, Outreach and Wellness Manager at Urbana Park District, says Covid-19 has caused the organization to make a few adjustments.

How will the 2020 Turkey Trot work?

Run anytime between November 1 and November 26.

• You can run at park district parks or wherever you find the space.

• Share your virtual Turkey Trot photos to our special Turkey Trot Facebook page!

• Follow Urbana Park District on Facebook for more information.

Can you get a Turkey Trot t-shirt this year?

• Turkey Trot t-shirts are on sale at Phillips Recreations Center October 30 – November 25.

• $10 for youth, $12-$14 for adults.

• Buy in person at Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton, Urbana.

Are donations still being accepted?

• The Turkey Trot is free, but we take donations to the Urbana Park District Youth Scholarship Fund.

• Fund helps offset the cost for kids to attend our summer camps.

• While purchasing your Turkey Trot T-shirt a Phillips Recreation Center, feel free to donate to the scholarship fund.