Urbana Park District embarks on new wellness facility construction

Urbana, as well as the broader region, is greatly impacted by rising obesity rates, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. The demand for an affordable and accessible community Health and Wellness Facility is greater than ever.

Urbana needs a facility that will offer extended hours, accessible programs, and space to grow as the community continues to grow. The Urbana Park District (UPD) believes that you belong there. This mantra will guide the development of a comprehensive health and wellness facility…and you are invited to join them as they embark on this amazing opportunity for the entire community and beyond.

https://www.urbanaparksfoundation.org/campaign/