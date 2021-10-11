Urbana Park District & Champaign Park District team up for Halloween fun

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Urbana Park District and Champaign Park District are teaming up to put on the annual Halloween Masquerade Car Parade and Trunk or Treat at Marketplace Mall in Champaign.

The party is October 27. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m., and the Trunk or Treat runs from 6 – 8 p.m.

Register to costume your car for Halloween and be a part of the event, or just come to enjoy the festivities! Enjoy Halloween in a fun, new way: Participants can register to have a vehicle in the Trunk or Treat. Prizes will be awarded in various categories for participating Trunk or Treat vehicles. Participating vehicles must register in advance.

It costs $5 per car to register and we will provide candy for Trunk or Treat. If people have questions or want to register their car, call the Champaign Park District at 217-819-3931.

Hope to see you at Marketplace Mall on October 27, for this fun Halloween event! All are welcome!

You can hunt for pumpkins all over Champaign and Urbana this October during the Great Pumpkin Hunt.

Champaign and Urbana Park Districts have hidden pumpkins all over twin city parks. Follow the park district on Facebook and Instagram to get in on the fun!

Get your detective gear ready and see how many you can find! Be sure to snap a picture and share your discoveries with us on our Facebook and Instagram accounts by tagging #CUpumpkinhunt.

Have fun hunting pumpkins this fall in our parks!