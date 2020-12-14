Urbana Park District & Champaign County Camera Club to host annual photography competition

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

19th Annual Best in Show Photographic Print Competition



Saturday, February 08, 2020 – Sunday, February 16, 2020

08:00 AM – 06:00 PM

Lincoln Square Mall

201 Lincoln Square

Urbana, IL 61801

217-367-1544

Show us your best shot!

The Urbana Park District and Champaign County Camera Club are proud to announce their 19th annual competition at Lincoln Square. This is a great opportunity for amateur photographers to have their photos publicly exhibited and professionally judged. There is a five-piece limit, and all prints must be mounted on foam core.

For information on categories, eligibility and matting requirements, pick up a Best In Show brochure and entry form at the Phillips Recreation Center, Lincoln Square, or the News-Gazette. Call Janet at 217-367-1544 ext. 277 for more information.

Early Bird rate on entry fee: $5 for the first print and $3 each for the next four. The regular entry fee is $10 for the first print and $3 each for the next four.

All entry forms are due to the Phillips Recreation Center by Wednesday, January 22 at 6pm to get the Early Bird rate on entry fee! Regular entry deadline is Wednesday, January 29 at 6pm. Exhibition on display from February 8 at noon to February 16 at noon. Judge’s critique for all entrants is February 16 from 1-2pm. All photos must be picked up on February 16 between 2-5pm.