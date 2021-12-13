Urbana, Lincoln Square to host photography competition

Time to gather your photos and enter the 2022 Best in Show Photographic Print Competition! In partnership with the Champaign County Camera Club, this show will run February 5-13, 2022, at Lincoln Square in Urbana. If you are a shutterbug, enter your best photos of people, nature, landscape, buildings, animals and much more online. There is even a free youth division in this competition, so people of all ages and abilities are welcome.

For more information on how to enter, please see the Best in Show 2022 entry form. Or you can call Janet at the park district at (217) 367-1544 x277.