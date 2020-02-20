Urbana High School VCR’s take City Center Stage

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
All Out A Cappella features some of the top collegiate a cappella groups from Illinois and the Midwest, along with Unity High School’s own Surreal Sound. Shows are at 4:30 and 7:30 pm
2020 LINE-UP
University of Illinois
-No Strings Attached
-Xtension Chords
-Rip Chords
Illinois State University
-On The Brink of Normal
Elmhurst College
-QB
Special performances by Unity West 5th Grade Choir at 4:30 pm performance and Urbana High School A Cappella group at 7:30 pm performance.
Tickets are $10 for children, and $15 for adults.