Urbana High School VCR’s take City Center Stage

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

All Out A Cappella features some of the top collegiate a cappella groups from Illinois and the Midwest, along with Unity High School’s own Surreal Sound. Shows are at 4:30 and 7:30 pm

2020 LINE-UP
University of Illinois
-No Strings Attached
-Xtension Chords
-Rip Chords

Illinois State University
-On The Brink of Normal

Elmhurst College
-QB

Special performances by Unity West 5th Grade Choir at 4:30 pm performance and Urbana High School A Cappella group at 7:30 pm performance.

Tickets are $10 for children, and $15 for adults.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss