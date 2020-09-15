Urbana Free Library to participate in Pygmalion Festival

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana Free Library is hosting a virtual author program as part of Pygmalion on September 26th from 3 TO 4pm.

Join poet Terrance Hayes and author Bernardine Evaristo for a virtual reading as part of Pygmalion 2020. After the reading, author Chris Abani will moderate a discussion between the authors.

The reading and discussion will be streamed by the Library and Pygmalion via Facebook and YouTube. After the discussion, attendees can ask questions in a Q&A session by posting questions in the comments for the event on the Library’s Facebook page.

Bernardine Evaristo is the author of the 2019 Booker Prize-winning novel Girl, Woman, Other. Her numerous other works span the genres of fiction, verse fiction, short fiction, poetry, essays, literary criticism, and radio and theatre drama. Other fiction titles include Mr. Loverman, Blonde Roots, and Lara. Her writing is celebrated for its experimentation, daring, subversion, and challenging the myths of Afro-diasporic identities and histories. A staunch and longstanding activist and advocate for the inclusion of artists and writers of color, Evaristo has initiated several successful schemes to ensure increased representation in the creative industries. She is Professor of Creative Writing at Brunel University London.

Terrance Hayes is the author of six poetry collections: American Sonnets for My Past And Future Assassin, a finalist for the National Book Award, National Book Critics Circle Award, and TS Eliot Prize; How to Be Drawn; Lighthead, winner of the 2010 National Book Award for poetry; Muscular Music, recipient of the Kate Tufts Discovery Award; Hip Logic, winner of the 2001 National Poetry Series, and Wind in a Box. His prose collection, To Float In The Space Between: Drawings and Essays in Conversation with Etheridge Knight, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and winner of the Pegasus Award for Poetry Criticism. Hayes has received fellowships from the MacArthur Foundation, Guggenheim Foundation, and Whiting Foundation, and is a professor of English at New York University.

Chris Abani’s books of fiction include The Secret History of Las Vegas, Song For Night, The Virgin of Flames, Becoming Abigail, Graceland, and Masters of the Board. His poetry collections are Sanctificum, There Are No Names for Red, Feed Me The Sun: Collected Long Poems, Hands Washing Water, Dog Woman, Daphne’s Lot, and Kalakuta Republic. He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, the PEN/Hemingway Award, the PEN Beyond the Margins Award, the Hurston Wright Award, and a Lannan Literary Fellowship, among many honors. He is a Professor of English at Northwestern University.

This special author event is generously sponsored by The Urbana Free Library Foundation.

For the full schedule of Pygmalion events see: http://thisispygmalion.com/schedule/

The Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

Urbana, IL 61801