Urbana Flamenco-Jazz Reunion at Rose Bowl Tavern

Carol Inskeep, Adult Services librarian at Urbana Free Library, and Brian Stark, musician and instructor, share details on an upcoming collaboration.



1 – Malamente – remote collaboration featuring our local dancer Alyssa Teijeiro-Ficht

2 – “Nos Vemos en Madrid” – collaboration with guest artist David Chiriboga on guitar featuring dancer Mia Angela de Lourdes, who has previously guested with us but will not be at this event since she has since moved to Spain.

Illinois Flamenco-Jazz Collective

“This event features guitarist David Chiriboga and Sammi Micklewright of Chicago’s Ensemble Español Spanish Dance and Theater Troupe. They will be reunited for this performance with the all-star jazz ensemble of the Illinois Flamenco-Jazz Project (IFJP) and the community-based music and dance performers of the Illinois Flamenco-Jazz Collective (IFJC). Together they blend the in-the-moment excitement of traditional flamenco music with the improvisational techniques and orchestral colors of jazz.”