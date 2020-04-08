Urbana based musician, Cole Bridges, on songwriting, projects and Illinois country music

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with Urbana based musician, Cole Bridges. The singer/songwriter chats about the C-U music scene, former and current projects, plus shares his take on Illinois country music.

Check out the following song from Cole Bridges & The Overpass:

Right Where You Are by Cole Bridges & The Overpass

Connect with Cole:

Bandcamp: Cole Bridges

Instagram: @colebridgesmusic

Also, support Cole and other local musicians by downloading Hogchute Homestead. Any and all funds received from this album will go on to help produce the next Hogchute Opry, tentatively planned for June 6, 2020.