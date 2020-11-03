Urbana-based Boomerang’s rolling in the deep (fried) funnel cakes

With most all fairs and carnivals being canceled in 2020, few of us got our fill of funnel cake this year. Thankfully, Tom Grassman (of Boomerang’s in Urbana) stopped by today to make a few for us!

Due to state regulations, Boomerang’s (and all Illinois restaurants) are back to outdoor seating only. Specifically, Boomerang’s will be open from 11am-7pm for patio dining…and carryout orders will also be available. They will also have awesome daily specials and Wing Wednesday will start at 3:00pm.

https://www.boomerangsbarandgrill.com/

1309 E. Washington, Urbana

217-239-7264