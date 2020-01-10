Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The City of Urbana supports opportunities for all residents to engage with the arts in its many forms. The arts are essential to the vitality and development of the city and enhance the quality of life while encouraging economic development, academic performance, and celebrating diversity. The Urbana Arts and Culture Commission, through the Urbana Arts Grants Program, supports projects in the arts that are accessible to the public. This program fosters an environment for established and emerging artists to thrive in Urbana, promotes life-long participation and learning in the arts, and integrates art into the urban environment.

Up to $80,000 will be awarded to artists, arts organizations, and festival presenters for creative projects that enrich the lives of Urbana residents and visitors. “For nearly a decade, the Urbana Arts Grants Program has supported a wide range of arts-related programs and services that make Urbana a more vibrant place to live and work,” says Rachel Lauren Storm, Public Arts Coordinator at the City of Urbana. “Through selective funding, we aim to foster a city that values creative innovation and collaboration.”

This grant program is open to all disciplines in the arts on public display within spaces open to the public, including but not limited to creative writing, dance, film, video, music, theatre, visual arts, crafts, performing arts, spoken word, environmental arts, multimedia arts, architectural arts, landscape architecture, and emerging media. Grants will be available in five categories listed below:

Tier I Grants ranging between $500-$1,500 for individual artists and initiatives Tier II Grants ranging between $2,000-$4,500 for mid-sized initiatives Arts in the Schools Grants for arts education initiatives in USD #116 schools (now built into the Tier I application)

The deadline is Jan. 15th by 5pm. Applications are available at www.urbanaillinois.us/artsgrants.