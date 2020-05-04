Update on CU Curbside Clicks Program

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Christine Leeb, Founder and Executive Director of Real Life Families, is back with an update on the popular CU Curbside Clicks Program.

Here’s more from Christine:

We have some AMAZING photos of families and friends around CU who have participated in our CU Curbside Clicks Program. To view photos, check out on our Facebook Page.

A shout out to Craig Pessman, Darrell Hoemann Photography, Scott Paceley Photography, and Bradley Leeb Photography for volunteering to capture this moment in time for families and friends in the CU area

It truly shows that we are all in this together!

We wanted to let families and friends know that because we had such an amazing response from over 150 families/friends, the 4 professional photographers have agreed to continue helping us, so we have decided to extend this program and continue to offer CU Curbside Clicks to families as long as we can!