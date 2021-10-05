Upcoming pickleball tournament with Champaign Park District

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Park District Pickleball Open
December 3-5
Registration Deadline: 11/19

Ages 18+
Come join the first ever Champaign Park District Pickleball Tournament! Housed in our gymnasium at the Leonhard Recreation Center, each session will comprise of a maximum of 8 teams in a round robin, tournament- style format. Recreation-based, non-sanctioned.

Division | Date | Day | Time
3.0 | Men’s Doubles | 12/3 | F | 9a-12p
3.0 |Women’s Doubles | 12/3 | F | 12-3p
3.5 | Mixed Doubles | 12/3 | F | 3-6p
3.5 | Men’s Doubles | 12/4 | Sa | 9a-12p
3.5 | Women’s Doubles | 12/4 | Sa | 12-3p
4.0+ | Mixed Doubles | 12/4 | Sa | 3-6p
4.0+ | Men’s Doubles | 12/5 | Su | 9a-12p
4.0+ | Women’s Doubles | 12/5 | Su | 12-3p
3.0 | Mixed Doubles | 12/5 | Su | 3-6p

Location: Leonhard Recreation Center
Fee: $15 per player, $15 per event. Includes free t-shirt.
Ball: Red Penn 26 Indoor Pickleball (provided)
Registration: Not through Champaign Park District. Use link below to register.
https://bit.ly/3tGcdgQ
Questions: cody.flowers@champaignparks.org or 217-819-3983

