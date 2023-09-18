Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Stretch. Strength. Control. Three simple words that encapsulate the essence of Pilates. Today, we’re delighted to introduce you to Living Legacy Pilates, where the magic of Pilates comes to life. Meet the dynamic duo, Owner Elizabeth Bartell and Emily White, ready to show you the incredible world of Pilates.

Mark your calendars for September 19th from 4:30 to 8:00 PM because Living Legacy Pilates is hosting a Stretch Studio open house that you won’t want to miss. Experience the power of Pilates equipment and stretch tables firsthand.

Living Legacy Pilates is excited to unveil their latest offering – Stretch Studio. This innovative service takes your Pilates experience to new heights, focusing on flexibility, strength, and balance. Whether you’re a Pilates enthusiast or a beginner, this is your opportunity to explore what Stretch Studio has to offer.

Join the Open House for:

Free 15-minute Stretch Sessions

Exciting Raffle

Refreshing Treats

Don’t miss out on this chance to discover how Pilates can transform your life. Join us at the Stretch Studio Open House by Living Legacy Pilates on September 19th, located at 44 East Main St. Champaign, IL 61820.

For more details and to stay updated on all things Pilates, visit Living Legacy Pilates. Stretch your boundaries and embrace a healthier you with Stretch Studio by Living Legacy Pilates!