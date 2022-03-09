Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It takes a team to make sure the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic runs smoothly. We’re meeting the manager and learning more about the position in particular & how the students engage with the community, their peers & develop in their own training.

The Wildlife Medical Clinic, located on the University of Illinois campus, is a not-for-profit clinic that cares for approximately 2,000 wild animals annually.

The Wildlife Medical Clinic accepts ill, injured, or orphaned wildlife (except for skunks and bats) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Upon presentation, the animals are triaged and then assigned to a team of 8-10 volunteers (generally veterinary students) who are responsible for treating the patient.

The primary goal in treating wild animals is to help animals recover to a state in which they can be released into the wild. Wild animals must be 100% before being released into the wild in order for them to hunt or forage for food, as well as stay out of danger.

If you have a question or concern about a wild animal, please call: (217) 244-1195