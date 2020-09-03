University of Illinois Vet Med open house to go virtual

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dria Talley, a second-year veterinary student at the University of Illinois and her dog, Dudu, share details on this year’s Vet Med Open House.

The annual Vet Med Open House usually draws thousands of people to the college for a day of learning about animals and the veterinary profession. This year, because it’s not safe to have people congregate in one place, we’re putting our “event” online and hoping to reach thousands more people than we can in person. Many of the same exhibits will be represented online, with videos and other fun, informational and interactive content.

Some exhibits will focus on “myth busting,” talking about common misconceptions held about animals, and about being a veterinarian. There will also be a “live” online component on Sunday, Oct. 4, where current veterinary students answer questions about what it’s like to be a vet student at Illinois. That will be held via Facebook Live beginning at 2 pm CDT.

The Open House website will remain live throughout the end of the year, so people have time to visit and discover at their own pace.

