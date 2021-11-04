University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine anesthesia team assists at Exotic Feline Rescue Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center, located in Center Point, Indiana, cares for about 150 big cats on 260 acres of land. They provide permanent homes for exotic felines that have been abused, abandoned or for some reason have nowhere to live out their lives. They also educate the public about these beautiful cats.

(Photos courtesy of Sylvia Ramsey)

The University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine has played a role in providing veterinary care for the animals at this rescue center for more than 20 years.

Dr. Nicole Trenholme recently joined the faculty. She is boarded in both emergency/critical care and anesthesia. She led a group of veterinary residents, vet techs, and vet students to assist with the anesthesia for several big cats on October 9 and 10.

Dr. Trenholme shares more today on ciLiving about the anesthetic precautions taken when working with large exotic cats to ensure the safety of the animals and the people.

For details on the role Illinois anesthesiologists have played in the dental care of these cats, see: https://vetmed.illinois.edu/pet-health-columns/big-cat-care-requires-anesthesia/