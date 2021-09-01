University of Illinois College of Aces tests your health and nutrition knowledge with trivia at Farm Progress

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mary Liz, Nutrition and Wellness educator, reflects on the day at the Farm Progress Show and shares what’s to come. She also tests Tim and Heather with a fun trivia game.

Mary Liz helps people live healthier lives by empowering them with information and skills to improve their health.

University of Illinois Extension is the outreach of the flagship land grant university for Illinois. Extension brings the research based information from the University to the people.

Illinois Extension experts are here to help families, businesses, and communities solve problems and learn new skills with research-based programs, webinars, virtual meetings, videos, and more, in all 102 counties across the state.

Mary Liz Social Media:

Blog: Be Smart, Eat Well, Get Healthy

Youtube: What’s Cooking with Mary Liz

University of Illinois Extension

217-826-5422

Serving Clark, Crawford & Edgar Counties

15493 N State Hwy 1, Marshall, IL