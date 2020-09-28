Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Cynthia Smith with the University of Illinois Child Care Resource Service shares how they can help families with quality child care.

Here’s more from Cynthia:

Services:

Quality child care

Connecting families with resources in our community

Community Outreach



I help people find childcare in their communities. I educate them on what quality childcare looks like. I connect parents/ families with resources in our community and I share information with other organizations to give to their clients. The questions are usually about how to apply for assistance . who can provide care . and how do you become a licensed child care provider.

We are the resource service for the area, no competition. we serve 6 counties Champaign, Douglas,Iroquois, Macon, Piatt and Vermillion and we are part of the state wide resource and referral network.

UI Child Care Resource Service

314 Bevier Hall

905 South Goodwin Ave

Urbana , IL 61801