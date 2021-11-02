Unity Vocal Rush presents annual Fall Showcase

Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

Unity Vocal Rush joins us with details on their annual Fall Showcase, which helps raise funds for their show choir, Unity Vocal Rush.

Audiences enjoy our high energy performances to selections they love to hear. They also enjoy the many raffle baskets they can enter to win.

We help people express their love of music and dance. We are most frequently asked what show choir is. This is a group which performs using music and dance at the same time. People should know that we will be competing at numerous competitions throughout our 2022 competition season. Our group helps bring students together through their love of song and dance.

Unity Vocal Rush is unique because it helps students express themselves and their love of song and dance in a competitive fashion.

Our annual Fall Showcase is coming up this Saturday, November 6th, with shows at 2 pm and 7 pm in Unity High School´s Polly Anderson Auditorium.