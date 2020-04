Philo, Ill. (WCIA).

Teachers and staff at Unity East Elementary miss their students so much, they organized a parade through the school district just to wave hi!

On Thursday, teachers and staff paraded through Sidney and Philo.

Students and their families lined the streets to cheer them on and greet them with signs.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, captures reactions from families and Unity East principal, Jim Carver.