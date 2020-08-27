Unique ways to use water colors with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking

Water colors can be used for more than just painting on a canvas. Today, Karen from Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall stopped by to show us how to use watercolors in journals, cards and scrapbooks.

Junk Journal Class

In this fun hands on class, Karen will be teaching you how to take apart a book and make a junk journal. You will complete 1 book in class and have supplies to make another book later. Cost: $20.

Supplies needed: trimmer, ruler, pen, scissors, Ranger Multi medium. And if you have a Big Bite Cropadile bring it along as well.

To sign up: call 217-234-1061. Pre payment and registration required. 48-hour cancellation notice to receive refund.