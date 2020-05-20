Unique Hy-Vee food and gift ideas for making grads feel special

Many families are looking for creative ways to celebrate graduation season this year with smaller gatherings, and Hy-Vee wants to help! They have many simple ways to make your graduation party special – while meeting social gathering and distancing limitations.

For example:

Hy-Vee can deliver unique graduate gift baskets, put together catered meals for smaller families, create floral arrangements, and bake cupcakes (rather than full-sized cakes). For more information on how Hy-Vee can add to your upcoming graduation celebration, visit them online or in store:

1403 N Veterans Pkwy
Bloomington, IL 61704

