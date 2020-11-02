Unique gift ideas offered at Cathrine’s Gallery, Gifts & More

Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA)

The holidays are coming and if you’re looking for a unique gift idea or a great venue to host your party, you need to check out Cathrine’s Gallery, Gifts, & More.

Cathrine’s opened its doors in Sept. 2013 as part of a movement to revitalize the downtown and is one of several boutiques in Sullivan.

Rustic brick walls and Edison-style string lighting set the mood for an atmosphere of relaxed shopping among home decor, women’s accessories, baby items and wonderful gift selections perfect for you or someone you love.

Connected to 5 West Coffee & Wine Lounge, the gallery offers a unique shopping experience. Enjoy a glass of wine, a latte or a cocktail while you browse. You can also curl up in the lounge’s comfy seating while we gift wrap your purchases.

Cathrine’s creates an urban vibe in a small town setting featuring modern farmhouse and mid-century decor, women’s accessories, baby items and local artisan creations.

Eclectic, creative, unique and special finds waiting to be discovered sit among aged brick walls and vintage furnishings. Enjoy a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere while finding the perfect piece for yourself or a gift for someone you love.

Cathrine’s also offers a big selection of sustainable products, like this detergent refill station. Check out the web extra video for details on all of their “green” goods.

*WEB EXTRA*

7 W Jefferson St Sullivan, IL 61951