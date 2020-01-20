Unique Gift Ideas for Your Valentine with Yellow & Co.

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Yellow & Co. is a destination gift boutique located in downtown Mahomet. From the moment you walk in the doors you will know you are somewhere special. Our store is full of artsy happy goodies from national brands you love such as Curly Girl, Erimish and Blue Q but we also find remarkable makers (local and regional) to showcase.



Our store is carefully laid out in little ‘departments’ that you will meander through, getting inspired all along the way. Not only is our merchandise amazing, but so is our decor! People come in the front doors and declare it “the cutest shop ever!”

At least once a day. Yellow & Co. is also home to the Paint Like ME! Party classroom, where we provide lots of creative workshops, from traditional canvas sip and paints, to Acrylic Pouring, to Macrame and Terrarium making and succulent gardening. New in January, is a series on Social Media.

In Spring of 2020, our shop will be opening up to it’s new next door neighbor, Company Coffee and Wine. Because we have our BYOB license, you absolutely can get a glass of wine and sip while you shop!

When people come in our shop, we ask them if they are buying a gift today! Maybe it’s for a friend in the hospital, or their very best friend, or they just want to treat themselves! We help them find the best items for the situation. Everything in our store is ‘delightful’ and many people call it their’ ‘happy place’ and come in often for the visual treat and the battery recharge. We keep that in mind with our buying and event planning. Happy things only!

Our customers just love the curation of our shop. We have new things in the store almost every day, and we move things around to keep our store so fresh and inspiring. Our store’s secondary focus is providing eye candy! Come see us!

Upcoming Events:

Build a Beautiful Instagram Free Workshop January 22nd

3rd Annual Guys’ Night with Jewelry Stamping Bench and On Demand Poet James Escher

Yellow & Co.

217-454-3011

604 E. Main St.

Suite C