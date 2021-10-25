Unique earrings with Clay Creations By Gabriele

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a fresh look at the unique pieces designed and produced by maker, Gabriele Singh.

People tend to find the multiple steps, time, and attention that goes into each pieces most fascinating.

When it comes to other makers, it wasn’t that long ago that I was new – I’m always happy to help out others in that community – sharing tips and tricks that I’ve picked up, my supply sources, etc.

For customers, I am a go-to for unique heart-felt gifts for any earring lover in their life. I have been able to make custom-orders for people to bring their idea or concept to fruition – even when that has meant spending hours teaching myself a new technique – creating a flower by hand, rather than a mold or cutter.









My shop is really dynamic – I’m always playing around with new designs and offer quite a variety of styles so there’s likely to be something for everyone. People can feel good about gifting from my shop because there is a real connection compared to giving something from a big box store that is mass produced. There’s a person behind it all.

New styles will be available in my upcoming shop update on November 13th. I also plan to have a few in-person events at local markets in late November/early-mid December.

I plan to have special offers around Black Friday-Cyber Monday but I like to get feedback from my followers about what they’d prefer so if people give me a follow they’ll be able to know what’s coming up and also give feedback about what they’d like to see.