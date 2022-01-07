Unique bridal party gift ideas with Think it on a Shirt

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

As wedding season is approaching, we have a lot of brides that are busy preparing for the big day and the last thing her mind should be focusing on what gifts to give her bridal party, one thing is to put together a bridal package giving her different gift options for her bridal party. This is actually a great way to help with gift cost and ease the stress on the bride.

What about gifts for the bride and groom?

we talk about stress, so we want to make its stress free for them as much as possible. One fun thing to do is getting the bride a groom something that they can work together as a couple. An idea would be having them make a t shirt for each other. This is a fun way for both to be expressive while bonding and taking their mind off preparations for the big day.

What are some gifts ideas do you offer?

we are currently working on putting together a bridal, bachelorette and birthday package that will be up on our website thinkitonashirt.com as well as our Facebook page Think it on a Shirt. These packages can include items such as customize t shirts to tote bags or make up bags. There will different be a variety of fun items to choose from.

Don’t wait to plan and order:

Many maid of honors or family members will wait until the last minute to get on Pinterest and get some ideas for the bachelorette or bachelor party and then it leaves local businesses expediting orders which tend to increase the price.

So if you know that an event is scheduled, allow 8-10 week so that a proof can be drawn up and then approved, the item can be customized and then approved again!

Like Think it on a Shirt HERE.