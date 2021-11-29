Unique approach to fitness at Defy Gravity

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Defy Gravity is a studio that celebrates finding joyful movement for movement’s sake. We are a community of pole and aerial artists and approach fitness from a body neutral standpoint. Our staff goes through extensive training to work with students of all sizes and abilities.

Making friends as an adult is hard. Treadmills are boring. Come dance with us instead.

We keep cost in mind, offer Community Care, make donations to local organizations and industry specific organizations as well.

Our Winter Interim schedule is up now. We have lots of fun workshops and drop in classes available. First class is only $10!