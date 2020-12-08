Understanding Stock Market Corrections

Champaign, IL (WCIA) It’s no secret the stock market is filled with highs and lows. Here with ways to keep market corrections in perspective Your Dime sponsor Rooted Wealth Advisors Duke Smith, chief retirement strategist.
Average US stock market correction about lasts 4 months
Historical Data – Beware may not recoup all possible gains
Keep Long Term Plan Focused on years of performance (We can help -CTA of phone number)
Here are five things to do during a market correction:
Be Patient
Don’t Overthink
Fight Your Instincts
Stay Diversified
Work With Your Financial Advisor To Reassess Your Situation
