Understanding Stock Market Corrections

Champaign, IL (WCIA) It’s no secret the stock market is filled with highs and lows. Here with ways to keep market corrections in perspective Your Dime sponsor Rooted Wealth Advisors Duke Smith, chief retirement strategist.

Average US stock market correction about lasts 4 months

Historical Data – Beware may not recoup all possible gains

Keep Long Term Plan Focused on years of performance (We can help -CTA of phone number)

Here are five things to do during a market correction:

Be Patient

Don’t Overthink

Fight Your Instincts

Stay Diversified

Work With Your Financial Advisor To Reassess Your Situation

