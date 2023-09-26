Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common yet often misunderstood hormonal disorder affecting 1 in 10 women. To shed light on this condition and help women identify its signs, we have invited nutritionist Lacey Lyons. Here’s what you need to know about PCOS.

What is PCOS:

PCOS is characterized by polycystic ovaries (an overgrowth of cysts), high levels of androgens (male hormones), and irregular cycles. Shockingly, 50-70% of women with PCOS go undiagnosed, highlighting the need for awareness.

What to Look Out For:

Common symptoms include infertility, irregular cycles, high androgen symptoms (like acne and facial hair), gestational diabetes, miscarriage, and metabolic syndrome. Obesity is often associated with PCOS, but it’s not a universal symptom.

Causes:

PCOS can be linked to insulin resistance, inflammation (often due to poor diet and lack of exercise), and genetics. Insulin resistance can stimulate excess testosterone production, leading to cyst formation on the ovaries.

PCOS Management:

1. Diet: An anti-inflammatory diet is key. Avoid fried foods, alcohol, sugary drinks, and saturated fats. Include healthy fats and high-fiber foods like fruits, veggies, and whole grains.

2. Exercise: Regular exercise, including HIIT, strength training, and walks, helps manage blood sugar and insulin resistance.

3. Stress Management: Reducing stress through calming practices is essential.

4. Natural Supplements: Consider food-based supplements to support ovulation and hormone health.

Lacey Lyons also offers extensive resources, including a podcast and group sessions, to dive deeper into PCOS management.